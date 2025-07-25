A child has been hit in the face by youths firing metal pellets from a slingshot.

The youngster was also hit in the chest by two youths firing metal BBs, which are used in BB guns and some airsoft guns. Normally used for target practice and pest control, the pellets are potentially dangerous to people.

The incident happened in the Colne area and police are now examining CCTV footage where it took place. A spokesman for Colne and West Craven police said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated. Parents, if these youths are your children, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected].