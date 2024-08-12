Officers investigating an attempted robbery that took place on board a train have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

At around 8am on Sunday, June 9, on board a train from Burnley Manchester Road to Todmorden, two men approached a passenger and made threatening remarks, mentioning a knife before demanding he hand over his phone, iPad and food.Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 9 June 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.