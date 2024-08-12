CCTV images released following attempted robbery on train in Burnley

By John Deehan
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers investigating an attempted robbery that took place on board a train have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
Read More
Man wanted in connection with stalking in Burnley and Blackpool

At around 8am on Sunday, June 9, on board a train from Burnley Manchester Road to Todmorden, two men approached a passenger and made threatening remarks, mentioning a knife before demanding he hand over his phone, iPad and food.Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help with their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 9 June 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice