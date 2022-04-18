On Tuesday last week (April 12th) he entered the rear yard of a premises in Burnley, whilst the occupant was at work.

The occupant saw this male on cameras, and watched helpless, knowing his 15- year -old child was at home alone, as the man peered into the premises through the rear windows.

The man helped himself to building materials before making off.

Do you recognise this man who police want to find after items were stolen from the yard of a house

If you recognise this man, or have any information contact the officer in case PC Kasie Baines via email: [email protected]