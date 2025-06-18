CCTV appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted on train between Burnley and Accrington

By John Deehan
Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:09 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 08:15 BST
Police investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on a train between Burnley and Accrington have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 31, between 8-40am and 9-15am, on board a service travelling between Burnley Manchester Road and Accrington.

British Transport Police believe the man pictured may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 210 of 31/03/25. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

