Police investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on a train between Burnley and Accrington have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Monday, March 31, between 8-40am and 9-15am, on board a service travelling between Burnley Manchester Road and Accrington.

British Transport Police believe the man pictured may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 210 of 31/03/25. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.