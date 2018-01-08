CCTV appeal after serious town centre assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was left with bleeding on the brain following a serious assault in Burnley town centre.

Police were called out at around 6am on Friday, November 10th following reports of a fight involving a number of people in Hammerton Street.

A 33-year-old man was found at the scene unconscious. It is believed he had been attacked by another man and kicked in the head.

The victim, who suffered facial injuries and a bleed on the brain, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries, police would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the investigation.

Sgt Gary Hennighan, of Burnley Police, said: “We are investigating an assault in Burnley which has left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

“Following a review of CCTV footage, we would like to speak to this man as part of our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1712952.