CCTV appeal after 'serious' assault at Burnley nightclub

Police are appealing for information to identify this woman in connection with a serious assault at a Burnley nightclub.

Around 3am on Friday (July 5th) a 28-year-old woman was pushed to the floor by another woman at Panamas in Hammerton Street.

CCTV image released by police from the nightclub on Friday

The victim suffered a broken leg during the assault and was later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries, police are keen to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the offence.

Det. Con. Rik Clough, of Burnley CID, said: “We are keen to identify this individual after a woman was pushed over in Burnley. The victim suffered a broken leg which later required surgery. If you can help with our enquiries please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1072 of July 6th.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.