CCTV appeal after man punched outside Burnley bar

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a Burnley bar.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 30th at around 2-20am when the victim, a 20-year-old man, was punched to the nose after a verbal altercation with a man outside Smackwater Jacks in Ormerod Street.

The offender was restrained by door staff before running off from the scene. The victim was left with a broken nose which required surgery.

PC Paul Dilworth, from Burnley Police, said: “I would ask anyone who thinks they know this man to come forward and speak to us by calling 01282 472124 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting log number LC-20171230-0218.”

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.