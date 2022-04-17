Damo Milliken was forced to close Panamas nightspot this Easter weekend after the incident last Sunday.

Between £15,000 and £20,000 worth of DJ equipment, £5,000 in stock, and cash from the safe was taken from the premises in Hammerton Street at around 5am.

A Burnley nightclub owner is appealing for help from the public after cash and equipment was taken from his premises.

Four to six men were captured on CCTV along with two vehicles, a black Skoda Octavia and a white BMW, that could possibly be involved.

Damo said: "I had left at around 4am. We are hoping that someone may have seen something as there was still people around in the town centre at that time.

"It has been a very stressful week especially as we have not been able to open on what is one of the busiest weekends of the year.”

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number LC- 20220413-0049.