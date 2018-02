Police are appealing for information following a serious assault at a Burnley nightclub.



The incident happened at Mode (formerly Vogue), Hammerton Street, at 2-30am on Sunday, November 12th.

Police are asking anybody who recognises the man pictured to ring them on 101 quoting reference number EF1713088 and ask to speak to PC 5057, or 5057@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.