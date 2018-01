Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault at a Burnley nightclub.

A 28-year-old man suffered a broken nose after being punched by an unknown offender at Illuminati bar, Hargreaves Street, just after 4am on Sunday, December 3rd.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, is urged to call police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1714027.