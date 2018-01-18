Care home boss fleeced vulnerable resident out of thousands

A Padiham care home boss who fleeced a vulnerable resident out of more than £30,000 while hooked on gambling has been ordered to pay back half the amount she took.

Julie Williams (51) had used the bank card of 87-year-old Clifford Goodall, who had just moved into the Hilton Residential Home in Padiham, where she was then manager. She later walked into a police station to confess and said she wanted to kill her herself, a court had earlier been told.

Burnley magistrates last year heard how Williams told the officer on the police station front desk she had thought of taking her own life because she had committed a crime.

The defendant, of Partridge Hill Street, Padiham, admitted fraud by false representation, by removing in excess of £30,000 from a bank account which she did not have authorisation for, at Padiham, between January 1st, 2015 and April 25th, 2016.

Williams, who was of previous good character, was committed for sentence to Burnley Crown Court by the justices and walked free. She received 14 months in jail, suspended for 21 months.

A proceeds of crime investigation into the defendant's assets then took place and this week a judge told Williams she must pay up £15,332 within three months or face seven months behind bars.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar had earlier told the lower court that Williams worked as the manager of the care home and during her time there had the care of the victim's bank card.

When he had arrived at the home, his mental capacity was of concern and while he was there his mental competence had deteriorated. Solicitors had Power of Attorney for his financial affairs.

The prosecutor said police officers then went to the care home and spoke to the manager. He said he was addressing the safeguarding issues in relation to the residents there and because of what had happened Miss Williams had been suspended from work.

Mr John Rusius (defending) told the lower court: "It's a guilty plea at the first opportunity."