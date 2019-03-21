Cannabis driver flipped car onto roof in Burnley road

A drug -driver was involved in a 10-30pm crash, which ended up with his car flipping onto its roof, a court heard.

Dale Oldfield (24) was said to have approached another vehicle at speed from behind before hitting it.

Oldfield, who turned out to have almost three times the allowed amount of cannabis in his system, got out of his VW Golf, looked dazed and confused and repeatedly said: "I don't know how this has happened."

Burnley magistrates were told how the other driver suffered whiplash to her neck and shoulder and had to undergo physiotherapy. Her £2,500 Hyundai vehicle was written off.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the court: "She was very shaken by the incident and just feels she can't drive in the dark anymore."

Oldfield had a blood test which showed 5.9 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre. The specified limit is two.

The defendant, of Owen Street, Burnley, admitted driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Accrington Road in the town, last October 14th.

He was given a six-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation activity days and was fined £20. The defendant must pay an £85 victim surcharge and was banned.