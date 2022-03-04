The public are advised not to approach these individuals but to contact the police immediately with their location and a description of their clothing.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 1737 of February 27.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

1. David Bailey David Bailey, 29, from Blackpool is wanted for absconding from Thorn Cross Prison in Cheshire. He is 6ft 4in tall, with dark hair and has links to the Cleveleys and Blackpool area. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Daniel Ryder Daniel Ryder, 29, from Accrington is wanted in connection with an assault in January. He is 5ft 10in tall and has links to both Oswaldtwistle and Accrington. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Gareth Richards Gareth Richards, 24, from Morecambe is wanted on recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary. He is 5ft 9in tall and has links to Preston. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. Paul Hope Paul Hope, 37, from Preston is wanted for breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements. He is 5ft 7in tall and has links to Ribbleton, Fishwick, Ashton, Lea and city centre areas of Preston. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales