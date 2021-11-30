Callous burglars steal poppy appeal money and ransack refurbished Padiham church

Police officers attended a burglary at Nazareth Unitarian Chapel Unity Centre on Church Street, Padiham, where the offenders caused significant damage and stole money from charity boxes collected for the British Legion poppy appeal.

Freda Whittle, secretary to the church chapel committee, said: "The main thing taken is the money from the Remembrance Day service - a large amount as we held the town service this year.

"The building has had extensive refurbishment over the last 18 months including a complete renovation of the kitchen where the ceiling has now been damaged.

Hole in the roof

"We have a Christmas market on Saturday which we are determined will go ahead."

Police have now appealed for the public's help.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently investigating, however we are appealing to residents nearby to see if they have seen or heard anything between the hours of 10pm and 7-45am and if they can check any CCTV that may cover near the church between those hours.

"Someone, somewhere will have information that will help identify the offenders. If you have any information that may assist us then please contact us on 101 quoting log 316 of 30/11/2021 or email [email protected]"