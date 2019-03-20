Callous burglars steal charity food from Pendleside Hospice

Heartless burglars have stolen food donated to Pendleside Hospice from the charity's main building.



Helen McVey, chief executive of Pendleside, has moved to reassure familes and supporters of the hospice, based in Reedley, that occupants in the building were never under any threat.

She said: “We are dismayed and disappointed that a thief should target the hospice.

“The break-in occurred in a small freezer building outside the kitchens and not actually in the main hospice building. The food stolen was things like a turkey and frozen chips along with other items amounting to an estimated total worth of £200. Some of the food had been donated to the hospice free of charge by the FareShare food charity.

“There is no question that the security of the hospice itself came under threat. Already security at Pendleside is very tight at all times of day and night, with CCTV in operation.

“Security has now been increased around the freezer building and police have told us they will step up patrols in the area.”