Businesswoman banned after others caught speeding in her car

A businesswoman, banned after others were said to have been speeding in her car, has been disqualified again, after getting behind the wheel.

Burnley magistrates heard how Fatima Dawood (26) was ordered off the road for six months under the totting up procedure, after being convicted over the speeding, in April. She then got six points in May.

The court was told Dawood, now suffering from clinical depression, was caught driving in an Audi A3 on the M65 at Hapton, at 9am, on September 20th. She was stopped because she was going a little too fast and told police about her disqualification. She had no convictions except for driving offences.

Mr Graeme Parkinson (defending) said Dawood bought a car on lease, it was too big for her and she tried to cancel the lease. The company wouldn’t do that and wouldn’t refund her deposit, so family members agreed to take over the payments, but the vehicle would remain in her name.

The solicitor said three or four documents, possibly more, were sent to her address after people using the car went though speed cameras. Her mother passed them on to family members to deal with them.

Mr Parkinson added: "Clearly, that’s not good enough. Even if they had been filled in it seems they would have been returned from the DVLA because the details don’t match.”

Dawood had set up a company in March, helping the elderly exercise and she visited nursing homes. It was in its infancy and her only income was £120 a week.

Mr Parkinson added: "She believes if she had the ability to go from A to B, the chances of making that business profitable are considerably enhanced. She is hoping to put today behind her.”

The defendant, of Hollins Grove Street, Darwen, admitted driving while disqualified. She was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. Dawood was disqualified for six months.