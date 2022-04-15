Businessman calls for action after youths pelt shoppers with missiles from Burnley town centre shop roofs
A leading Burnley businessman is calling for action after a group of youths terrorised shoppers in the town centre yesterday throwing bottles and missiles from shop roofs.
Ian Walker, who owns a string of properties in the town, said he was 'absolutely disgusted' at the behaviour of the culprits.
Mr Walker was alerted to the issue by staff at the former Yorkshire Bank, now Virgin Money, in Manchester Road after staff spotted youths on the roof of the building.
Mr Walker said: "They were throwing slates from the roof so staff contacted police. When I went in they were quite shaken by it."
In the main town centre area Mr Walker assisted an elderly man who was attempting to clear up a broken bottle the youths had thrown towards him from a roof.
Mr Walker added: "I could see a group of youths on the roof of a building, sat with their legs hangover the edge.
"They were throwing things and spitting at people, shocking and disgusting behaviour. They were teenagers from the age of around 13 up to 15 and possibly older."
Mr Walker has contacted the police and Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham.
He added: "Someone is going to get seriously hurt if this carries on and the youths are putting themselves at risk with their actions."
In February police issued two dispersal orders in the town centre in response to rising incidents of anti social behaviour.
The Section 34 Dispersal Order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was initially put in place to give police powers to request people to leave an area.