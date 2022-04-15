Ian Walker, who owns a string of properties in the town, said he was 'absolutely disgusted' at the behaviour of the culprits.

Mr Walker was alerted to the issue by staff at the former Yorkshire Bank, now Virgin Money, in Manchester Road after staff spotted youths on the roof of the building.

Mr Walker said: "They were throwing slates from the roof so staff contacted police. When I went in they were quite shaken by it."

A businessman is calling for action to crackdown on unruly youths who are terrorising shoppers in Burnley town centre

In the main town centre area Mr Walker assisted an elderly man who was attempting to clear up a broken bottle the youths had thrown towards him from a roof.

Mr Walker added: "I could see a group of youths on the roof of a building, sat with their legs hangover the edge.

"They were throwing things and spitting at people, shocking and disgusting behaviour. They were teenagers from the age of around 13 up to 15 and possibly older."

Mr Walker has contacted the police and Burnley MP Anthony Higginbotham.

He added: "Someone is going to get seriously hurt if this carries on and the youths are putting themselves at risk with their actions."

In February police issued two dispersal orders in the town centre in response to rising incidents of anti social behaviour.