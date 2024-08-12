Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s ‘business as usual’ at the Burnley town centre branch of Barclays bank after it was targeted by vandals last week.

The St James Street branch re-opened on Thursday morning, three days after the attack in the early hours of Monday, which saw the premises sprayed with red paint and windows smashed.

The building was temporarily boarded up and specialist cleaners completed a deep clean before the branch re-opened its doors at 9-30am on the Thursday. Five people were arrested and charged with criminal damage after the incident. Around 30 branches of Barclays nationally have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It said the protests were carried out to “demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”