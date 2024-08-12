'Business as usual' at St James Street Burnley branch of Barclays after it was targeted by protest group Palestine Action

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s ‘business as usual’ at the Burnley town centre branch of Barclays bank after it was targeted by vandals last week.

The St James Street branch re-opened on Thursday morning, three days after the attack in the early hours of Monday, which saw the premises sprayed with red paint and windows smashed.

Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 35 great photos as revellers hit the town's bars including th...

The building was temporarily boarded up and specialist cleaners completed a deep clean before the branch re-opened its doors at 9-30am on the Thursday. Five people were arrested and charged with criminal damage after the incident. Around 30 branches of Barclays nationally have been targeted by protest group Palestine Action. It said the protests were carried out to “demand the bank divests from Israel's weapons trade and fossil fuels.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice