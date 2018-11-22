Burnley yob handed football banning order over behaviour at Europa League away matches

A Burnley football fan has received a four year Banning Order after a string of complaints regarding his behaviour and actions during away matches.



Thomas Pritchard (27) of Cog Lane, Burnley, was summonsed to court over the allegations relating to Burnley’s Europa League fixtures against Aberdeen, Istanbul and Athens.

Thomas Pritchard

He appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday November 1st where he was handed the civil order, preventing him from attending any regulated football match in England and Wales and travelling to international matches over the next four years.

Chief Insp Abid Khan of Lancashire Police, said: “The majority of people who attend football matches are law abiding fans who simply want to watch a good match and enjoy the experience.

“However there are still a small minority of people intent on causing trouble and it is our intention to do everything within our power to stop them.

“We are pleased to have secured this Banning Order and hope that this firm action sends a clear message to others who attend football matches that violence, anti-social behaviour and disorder of any kind will not be tolerated. It’s thanks to people taking a stand and identifying instances of disorder, that we are able to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

“We have an excellent relationship with Burnley Football Club and we will continue to work closely with them in taking a hard line on this type of inappropriate behaviour.”

A Burnley FC spokesman said: “Burnley Football Club fully supports the police in their efforts to ensure that the anti-social and violent element of a minority of supporters are subject to the full weight of the law.

“In this instance, the club has cooperated with the police in providing evidence to assist the prosecution.

“We will continue to strive to remove troublemakers from Turf Moor and provide a safe, more-pleasant match day experience for all law-abiding supporters.”

Anyone with information or concerns about anti-social behaviour at a football match should speak to police officers or stewards at the ground, or ring 101.

Incidents can also be reported via the Kick It Out website.