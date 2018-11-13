Burnley Wood police firearms operation ends

Police have successfully ended an operation in Burnley Wood.

Officers attended an address on Dall Street, Burnley, to carry out a warrant this morning and a 30 year old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A number of items were found at the address and a cordon put on as a precaution.

A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution although there was not believed to be any immediate threat and a rest centre established but people have now been allowed to return to their homes.

Supt Richard Robertshaw said: “We appreciate the concern this incident may have caused and I am grateful to those affected for their co-operation and support while we undertook the work we needed to carry out to ensure that there was no risk.

"I’m sure people will understand that public safety must be our prime consideration and I am pleased that this incident has now been resolved.

"As well as the community I would like to thank our partners for their support – it is appreciated.”

The arrested man remains in custody and an investigation is on-going.