Burnley Wood firearms arrest man released as police reassure public

A man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences yesterday in Burnley has been released under investigation.

Officers attended an address on Dall Street, Burnley Wood, as part of a pre-planned warrant and after a number of items were found at the address a number of properties in the area were evacuated.

A number of houses in surrounding streets were evacuated as officers carried out searches of the house.

A police spokesman said: "Following enquiries none of the items were deemed to be of any risk to the public and people were allowed to return home.

"We would like to thank the public affected once again for their co-operation and understanding."