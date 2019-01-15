Burnley Wood councillor urges public to stay safe as murder hunt continues

A veteran Burnley Wood councillor has urged residents to stay vigilant and safe following news of a brutal murder in the area last night.



Long-standing Rosehill with Burnley Wood Liberal Democrat Coun. Jeff Sumner said he was was saddened to hear of the news that a 40-year-old woman had been found dead at a house in Marlborough Street on Monday evening.

Coun. Jeff Sumner

The former Mayor of Burnley said: "My thoughts are with the family of the victim. It is terribly sad news. I hope the police catch the suspect quickly and he is dealt with appropriately by the courts.

"There have been a lot of burglaries and anti-social behaviour in the area recently but this is altogether more serious. I would urge residents to be vigilant and stay safe."

Police earlier confirmed they were called by the ambulance service at 7-13pm yesterday after the body of a woman had been found at an address in Marlborough Street.



The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.