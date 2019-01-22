Burnley woman who stabbed partner jailed for life

A woman who stabbed her partner 14 times has been jailed following a complex investigation by police.

Claire Duckworth (32) of HMP Styal, was sentenced yesterday (Monday) at Preston Crown Court for the attack she carried out on June 23rd 2017 at an address on Richmond Street, Burnley.

Claire Duckworth

At court she was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of seven years.

When officers attended the address following the incident they found the victim semi-conscious and losing a lot of blood, with Duckworth claiming the victim had been attacked by a stranger outside the address.

The victim was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries, which included four serious stab wounds. It was later determined that any of the four most serious wounds could have proven fatal.

Throughout the investigation both Duckworth and the victim denied Duckworth was responsible for the attack. However officers working on the case meticulously gathered evidence, including analysis of the blood patterns and of clothing seized from the scene, to prove that the attack had been carried out by Duckworth.

At court Duckworth pleaded guilty to GBH.

Det. Insp Mark Saunders, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was an incredibly complex case which we had to build without any cooperation from the victim.

"Thankfully the victim survived, but that could easily not have been the case.

“Duckworth has shown little remorse for her actions and I cannot praise highly enough everyone who worked on this case, who went to great lengths to prove she was behind the attack.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down this week, and hope Duckworth now uses her time behind bars to reflect on her actions.

“I also hope this result sends a message that whether we have the cooperation of victims or not, we will always thoroughly investigate incidents of this nature, to keep the residents of Lancashire safe.

“Our thoughts are now with the victim, who we hope is able to move forward with her life.”