Burnley woman was shocked to be over the limit after being stopped by police

A Cliviger drink-driver was caught twice the limit in the early hours after she went to a "do" and couldn't get a taxi, a court heard.

Jacquelyn Walker (51) was seen driving erratically at 1-45am and mounted a pavement trying to manoeuvre a mini roundabout.

She was later stopped and blew 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35.

She was arrested and then gave a test showing 71 microgrammes.

Walker, who has no previous convictions, has now been ordered off the road for 17 months after the incident on September 22nd.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending Walker, told the hearing: "This is something that is completely out of character and it is something that she deeply regrets."

The defendant had been to an "organised do" which finished about 1am. She called a number of taxis, nobody turned up and she got in her car.

The solicitor continued: "She doesn't necessarily accept the bad driving. She does say it's not a car she usually drives. "

Miss Fell said Walker was shocked with the reading and thought it was probably because she had not eaten a lot during the evening.

The solicitor added: "She just wants, through me, to apologise. She wishes she could turn the clock back, but unfortunately she can't."

Walker, of Burnley Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Glen View Road, Burnley. She was fined £280, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.