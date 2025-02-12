Burnley woman charged with intentionally causing a public nuisance after Lancashire Police control room receives 87 calls in two months
Officers from Burnley Neighbourhood have charged Angela Schillaci of New Ground Court with Intentionally / recklessly causing a public nuisance. She has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The calls were from a number whereby no request was made and it was clear the person calling was preventing our call takers from dealing with genuine emergencies.”
The spokesman added: “Can we take this opportunity to please remind everyone that 999 should only be used in emergencies and to utilise our online reporting tool for non emergencies? By doing this, you allow us to help the people who really need our help at that moment and we can continue protecting the most vulnerable of our communities.
“Lancashire Police will not tolerate the misuse of the 999 system.”