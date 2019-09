A 21-year-old Burnley woman has been banned for 17 months after being caught almost twice the drink-drive limit.



Lucy Kershaw was at the wheel of a Mercedes on Smith Street in Colne when she came to the attention of police on August 23. Kershaw blew 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates were told.

The defendant, of Healey Wood Road in the town, was fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.