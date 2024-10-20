Burnley town centre pubs and clubs drugs crackdown – two arrests

By John Deehan
Published 20th Oct 2024, 09:33 GMT
Two men were arrested in Burnley town centre overnight following a police operation that targeted drug dealing in pubs and clubs.
Officers from the special constabulary and student development unit, working alongside the Licensing team, were joined by PC Butcher, from the police dog unit, and PD Zola, the force's specially trained "people screening drugs detection dog".

During the operation, Zola quickly identified two males who were searched and found with a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs. The two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

PD Zola on patrol in Burnley town centre last night

A police spokesman said: "The supply and use of controlled drugs in the pubs and clubs in any of our town centres will not be tolerated. We will take positive action against anyone found with drugs and they can also expect to be banned from those premises that are members of the many local Pubwatch schemes. We will be doing more such operations, across the whole of East Lancashire, in the run up to Christmas, so don't be the one who gets caught and ends up with bed and breakfast at Greenbank."

