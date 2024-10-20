Two men were arrested in Burnley town centre overnight following a police operation that targeted drug dealing in pubs and clubs.

A police spokesman said: "The supply and use of controlled drugs in the pubs and clubs in any of our town centres will not be tolerated. We will take positive action against anyone found with drugs and they can also expect to be banned from those premises that are members of the many local Pubwatch schemes. We will be doing more such operations, across the whole of East Lancashire, in the run up to Christmas, so don't be the one who gets caught and ends up with bed and breakfast at Greenbank."