Burnley police took to social media to share an image of the blades, which were placed in the collection point in Centenary Way.

The post read: “We've collected exactly 120 bladed articles from the Centenary Way knife amnesty bin. This total includes items that are stereotypically large knives to items that are smaller and easily concealed including kitchen knives, scissors and pen knives.”

For more information on knife amnesty bins, visit https://orlo.uk/mHGfA.