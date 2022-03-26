Burnley town centre amnesty bin sees 120 knives collected
A total of 120 knives have been collected from a Burnley town centre amnesty bin.
By John Deehan
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:03 pm
Burnley police took to social media to share an image of the blades, which were placed in the collection point in Centenary Way.
The post read: “We've collected exactly 120 bladed articles from the Centenary Way knife amnesty bin. This total includes items that are stereotypically large knives to items that are smaller and easily concealed including kitchen knives, scissors and pen knives.”
For more information on knife amnesty bins, visit https://orlo.uk/mHGfA.