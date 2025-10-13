Aggressive begging will not be tolerated in Burnley town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the strong message from the town centre’s policing team, in response to receiving an increased number of reports about homeless individuals aggressively begging in the street.

A spokesman for the team said: “Please do not feel pressured into getting your purse or wallet out. If you are feeling pressured or uncomfortable with the homeless asking you for money, then please ring it in or report it to your local Burnley town centre policing team who are in town daily

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measures are in place to protect the public from aggressive begging in Burnley town centre

“Or you can report it to Burnley Op Centurion Policing team who are in town Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.”

Burnley town centre has a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place. This means there are prohibited activities the homeless must abide by. If they breach the PSPO they can be summoned to court.

Prohibited activities include:

*Begging on the street - being in a position that implies they are begging for money, intimidating repeated requests for money, following a person, placing themselves at cash machines and shop entrances and intentionally hindering a person

Aggressive begging will not be tolerated in Burnley town centre is the message from police after an increase in complaints about this anti-social behaviour

*Behaviour having a detrimental impact on the lives of others - causing nuisance, loitering, intimidation, harassment, using or dealing drugs, causing damage or any other anti-social behaviour.

*Consumption of alcohol on the street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “There are numerous places around Burnley, including the town centre, for the homeless to get showered, food/drink and a place to take shelter. So please don't feel pressured into giving them money, as more often than not the money is spent on funding an addiction.”