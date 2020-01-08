Burnley tool maker three times drink-drive limit

A tool maker, who was almost three times the drink-drive limit, crashed into a car after taking a corner too fast, a court heard.

Ryan Johnson was caught when he was removed from his vehicle and the keys were taken, after the 7pm collision. A member of the public had heard a bang outside and had seen a car at the side of the road, with front end damage. It seemed to be struggling to move. The 21-year-old was at the scene when police arrived and said he had been out with friends.

Burnley magistrates were told he complied with officers and blew 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) said the defendant had apologised. He had no previous convictions.

Mr David Leach (defending) said he admitted the offence to police.

"In interview, he accepted he had been at a friend’s house. He intended to get a cab or to walk and for no good reason, he can’t explain, he made the decision, in drink, to drive. He didn’t negotiate the bend. It is something that is completely out of character for this young man.”

Mr Leach said Johnson, who worked in the aerospace industry, was in a band and played gigs at weekends. He added: "He’s ashamed of what he’s done. He’s genuinely remorseful. He knows he is going to be disqualified for a long period of time.”

Johnson, of Tiverton Drive, Briercliffe, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Delamere Road, in the town, last December 20th. The Bench chairman told him: "It was a very, very bad choice.”

The defendant was fined £625, with £85 costs and a £62 victim surcharge and was banned for two years.