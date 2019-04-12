Burnley thief in court for stealing had already been to prison for earlier crimes

A thief who stole washing products and wine had since been to prison for stealing, a court heard.

David Hodgson-Smith took the washing products from Rossendale Road Service Station in Burnley on October 10th and then the wine three days later. He was sent to prison on November 22nd, for shoplifting committed in August.

The 33-year-old defendant, who receives universal credit, had now been out of trouble for a number of months, Burnley magistrates were told.

Hodgson-Smith, of Hudson Street, Burnley, admitted two counts of theft. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

The Bench told him the offences were quite old and might have been taken into consideration with the earlier crimes if they had been before the court at that time.

The chairman warned the defendant: "Keep out of trouble. "