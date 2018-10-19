Burnley teen lost job after drink-driving charge

A teen drink-driver who was twice the limit in the early hours has lost his job as a result, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told provisional licence holder how Dennis Wynn was caught after he hit his wall, his airbag inflated and he was traced through DNA.

The 18-year-old blew 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, told the hearing Wynn hit a wall at the junction of Trafalgar Street and Sandygate at 3-15am. He was not with the Ford Ranger when police arrived. Wynn wasn't insured.

Mr David Lawson, defending, said Wynn had no previous convictions and had "blotted his copybook somewhat".

The solicitor told the Bench: "He is clearly very remorseful and embarrassed about appearing before you and realises the predicament he has placed himself in by committing these offences."

Mr Lawson said: "He has lost his employment as a result of this and it is going to put him in a difficult situation with regard to getting further employment. He is clearly going to have to look more locally for work. That in itself is a punishment for him."

Wynn, of Ravenoak Lane, Worsthorne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Trafalgar Street, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance, on July 5th.

The defendant was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and he was banned for 20 months.