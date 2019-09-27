Burnley teen drink driver had taken car without permission

A teenage drink-driver more than twice the limit has paid the price with a 20-month ban.

Burnley magistrates were told how Yannis Chir (18) blew 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station, after he was caught on Cog Lane, in the town. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard the defendant was at the wheel of the Vauxhall Corsa he was in without the permission of the owner and wasn’t insured.

Chir, of Harley Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, taking the Vauxhall without the owner’s consent and not being insured, on September 1st.

He was fined £200, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.