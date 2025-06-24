A taxi driver who lied to police about committing speeding offences while working in Burnley has been jailed.

Sajid Hussain lied to the police when he was given two speeding tickets, and said he wasn’t driving.

Hussain committed two speeding offences in the Burnley area, on December 17th and 19th 2022, whilst working as a taxi driver.

When he received the notice of intended prosecution for the offences, he paid someone £600 to falsify the details on the forms and produce fake insurance documents – naming the driver as someone who didn’t exist.

He knowingly did this to avoid receiving points on his licence, so not to impact his work as a taxi driver.

Hussain has now pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court, and was jailed for 12 months.

Sgt Chris Birchall, of the Safer Roads Unit said: “Hussain thought he could get away with perverting the course of justice and avoid getting points on his licence. He is now spending 12 months in jail when he could have just taken a driving awareness course, points and a fine, I hope the custodial sentence allows him to reflect on his actions.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind anyone, who may consider lying on a document to avoid prosecution that this is illegal and the consequences of this are far more severe. This won’t ‘just’ result in points on your license, or a fine, you will be criminally prosecuted, and could be sent to prison.”

If you have something to report to police, please call 101.