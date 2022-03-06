Burnley sniffer dog finds cocaine, ketamine and cannabis on revellers in town centre drug crackdown

Operation Pilton is targeting drug use, the risk of spiking, and underage drinking at licensed venues around the town.

Police sniffer dog Wigeon joined officers on patrol, and Sgt Gary Hennighan said more operations would be taking place in the coming weeks.

He said: “If Wigeon liked the smell of somebody, they were 'invited' for a search. Over the night, Wigeon liked the smell of a number of people - with cocaine, ketamine and cannabis recovered from a number of people.

Some of the drugs recovered in Burnley town centre.

“As part of a no-nonsense operation, all those in possession of substances were interviewed and will be receiving punishments - no wrist slaps on this occasion. Six underage drinkers were found and taken home to avoid being at risk from violent or even sexual crimes.

“All licensees were fully onboard and most of the public were happy to see Wigeon doing her job.”