Burnley shoplifter stole items from two town centre stores

A shoplifter who struck twice owned up to one offence police knew nothing about, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how 28-year-old Carrie Louise Keogh took an animal watch and two necklaces worth £70 from Next.

She also stole a flossing tool and an electric toothbrush worth £101.92, belonging to Superdrug, which were not recovered. Both thefts took place in the town.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: "She did apologise to the police when she was charged. It's a shame to see her here. She has been out of trouble since 2016."

The prosecutor added: "It's not the most sophisticated shop theft."

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Keogh had stolen the items from Superdrug, but not been caught, although it had been captured on CCTV.

The police were then called and stopped her because of the Superdrug incident. They knew nothing about the Next theft until she volunteered that she had the items in her possession.

The defendant, from Burnley, but of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft, on March 12th. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £101.92 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.