Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order as part of Operation Vulture

By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Burnley man has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for persistent shoplifting.

Adam Parkinson (43) of Griffin Close was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 14th, with the following conditions:

He is prohibited from entering: Kitchens Petrol Station, Trafalgar Street, Tesco’s, Finsley Gate, TK MAXX, Church Street, Home Bargains, Church Street, Game, St James’ Street, JD Sports, The Mall, all Burnley.

Operation Vulture sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing visibility in targeted areas and creating partnerships with retailers to better share intelligence.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice