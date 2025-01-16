Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order as part of Operation Vulture
A Burnley man has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for persistent shoplifting.
Adam Parkinson (43) of Griffin Close was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 14th, with the following conditions:
He is prohibited from entering: Kitchens Petrol Station, Trafalgar Street, Tesco’s, Finsley Gate, TK MAXX, Church Street, Home Bargains, Church Street, Game, St James’ Street, JD Sports, The Mall, all Burnley.
Operation Vulture sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing visibility in targeted areas and creating partnerships with retailers to better share intelligence.