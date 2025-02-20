Burnley shoplifter given three-year Criminal Behaviour Order

By John Deehan
Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 12:25 BST

A Burnley shoplifter has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order following a string of shoplifting offences.
Daniel Shaw, 43, of Piccadilly Square, was issued the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on February 12, and is now banned from entering, or attempting to enter, the following locations:

  • Farm foods on Accrington Road, Burnley or the carpark belonging to Farmfoods.
  • Rossendale Road Service Station or the forecourt.
  • B&M, Active Way, Burnley.
  • One Beyond on St James Street in Burnley.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Mr Grunshaw said: "I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”

