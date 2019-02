A 22-year-old man has appeared in court accused of deleting his internet history, which he is banned from doing.

Brendan Birkett faces an allegation of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, made at Burnley Crown Court on July 17th, 2017.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place on February 7th.

Birkett, of Devonshire Road, Burnley, did not indicate a plea at the town's magistrates' court. He will now face a pre-trial preparation hearing at the higher court on April 1st.