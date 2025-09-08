Police broke up an illegal rave in a rural area of Burnley on Saturday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following up on dozens of reports from the public about noise from Crown Point Ruins, officers using powers under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, authorised persons to leave the woodland area in Crown Point Road (pictured in the below shaded area). The order took immediate effect and the offenders were also ordered to take their music equipment and vehicles.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “ It is an offence to return to the land within seven days for anyone issued with a notice and also an offence for any other people who, within 24 hours, attend the land knowing that a direction has been issued.

“ We have listened to residents concerns overnight and take reports of anti social behaviour such as this seriously. “