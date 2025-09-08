Burnley police swoop in to break up illegal rave in Crown Point Ruins on Saturday night after complaints from the public

By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:41 BST
Police broke up an illegal rave in a rural area of Burnley on Saturday night.

Following up on dozens of reports from the public about noise from Crown Point Ruins, officers using powers under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, authorised persons to leave the woodland area in Crown Point Road (pictured in the below shaded area). The order took immediate effect and the offenders were also ordered to take their music equipment and vehicles.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “ It is an offence to return to the land within seven days for anyone issued with a notice and also an offence for any other people who, within 24 hours, attend the land knowing that a direction has been issued.

“ We have listened to residents concerns overnight and take reports of anti social behaviour such as this seriously. “

