News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley police seize more than £50,000 worth of drugs

Burnley police seized more than £50,000 worth of drugs on Wednesday.

By Laura Longworth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Burnley Taskforce discovered the drugs at an address in the Queen Victoria area of Burnley. Enquiries are ongoing.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested yesterday after officers executed a drugs warrant in the Brunshaw Avenue area and located a substantial amount of drugs and cash.

Hide Ad

You can report drug dealing to the team by ringing 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police seized more than £50,000 worth of drugs at a Burnley address on Wednesday.
Most Popular

Alternatively, send an email to [email protected]

Sign up for policing alerts in your area via Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/9IMws