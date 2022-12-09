The Burnley Taskforce discovered the drugs at an address in the Queen Victoria area of Burnley. Enquiries are ongoing.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested yesterday after officers executed a drugs warrant in the Brunshaw Avenue area and located a substantial amount of drugs and cash.

You can report drug dealing to the team by ringing 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police seized more than £50,000 worth of drugs at a Burnley address on Wednesday.

Alternatively, send an email to [email protected]