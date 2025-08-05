Police have put out an appeal to find a man wanted in connection to an investigation into multiple assaults and criminal damage.

Arron Manley, who has connections to Burnley, is 30 and has light brown hair. Although the image is rather blurry, Burnley Police hope that someone may recognise Manley.

For any sightings of Manley, or if you have any information that could help, please call 101 or email [email protected]