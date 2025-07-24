Burnley police have said they are ‘committed to dealing robustly with offenders for shoplifting in support of local businesses’ after a man was arrested and charged with 18 offences.

Burnley neighbourhood police officers found and arrested Mark Tomlinson (pictured) for shoplifting offences at Spar shops across the town, Rossendale Road and Barracks Road service stations, Kitchen’s garage, Pets At Home and Aldi.

He was interviewed and charged with the offences and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to all the charges.