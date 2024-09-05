Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New gates have been installed at a Burnleyn church to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Officers from Burnley police and the East Division Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention and Problem-Solving Command successfully secured £1,200 in funding through LANPAC (Lancashire Partnership Against Crime) for the gates at St Andrew’s Church, Colne Road.

The new gate is a crucial addition to the church’s property, aimed at protecting the area from drug-related activities, including the use and disposal of needles.

PC Chris Mckee, ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Constable, said: “We know these kinds of issues can cause real concern in our communities, and ensuring that areas such as the church and its grounds remain a safe and welcoming place for all people is important.

PC Mckee, St Andrew's parish priest Timothy Kaye and PCSO Cozens

“We’d like to thank LANPAC for their support in helping us and to provide peace of mind to those working and visiting St Andrews Church.”

Al Yusuf, LANPAC manager, added: “The new gate at St Andrews Church is an essential measure to deter crime and ensure that the church remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone. It's partnerships like these that make a real difference in our communities, and we’re pleased to have played a role in making this project possible.”

Timothy Kaye, parish priest at St Andrews Church, said: “I have been so encouraged by the many people who have contributed to the funding need for the gates to secure access to the church boiler house. The congregation and wider church family have all helped, and we are all so grateful for the funding from LANPAC. Together it has made the area a safer and more pleasant area for all who use the church facilities.”