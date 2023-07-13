News you can trust since 1877
Burnley police chief warns that anyone caugt firing gel pellet guns in so-called Orbeez Challenge faces arrest

A police chief has warned that anyone caught firing gel pellet guns at victims in Burnley will face arrest.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

Superintendent Derry Crorken spoke out following several reports in recent weeks related to the use of gel pellet guns being fired at the public by a small minority of individuals in the so-called Orbeez Challenge circulating on social media.

Supt Crorken said: “We would advise anyone thinking of taking part in this kind of activity to stop, be sensible and think of the potential risk that this could cause.

“The use of such gel guns can easily be mistaken as a firearm being discharged and this kind of anti-social behaviour can cause alarm and distress.

“ Luckily, nobody has been seriously injured, though they do have the potential to cause injury. I would urge anyone who is thinking of using them recklessly to think again as they may face arrest.”

To report an incident to Lancashire Police, call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/Vd0sx #OpCenturion