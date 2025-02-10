Burnley Police and DVSA work together during road safety enforcement operation

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST
Burnley Police have conducted a road safety enforcement operation supported by the DVSA with the aim of making the roads safer for everyone.

Officers stopped and checked a number of vehicles during the operation. Five of those checked were issued an immediate prohibition for various dangerous driving defects that required immediate rectification. Those included a tyre on a twinned wheel axel with zero PSI, one tyre being defective and even one vehicle’s structure being corroded and detached underneath.

Sgt Victoria Bramley said: “The defects found during this operation can put both the driver and others on the road at serious risk.

Police carried out an operation in Burnley with the DVSA

“This action alongside our partner serves as reminder about the risks associated with vehicles and ensuring they are fit for driving. Every driver has a responsibility to check their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before a journey.

“There is guidance available on GOV.uk for those who may not know what they need to be looking out for when checking their vehicles.”

