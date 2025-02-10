Burnley Police have conducted a road safety enforcement operation supported by the DVSA with the aim of making the roads safer for everyone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped and checked a number of vehicles during the operation. Five of those checked were issued an immediate prohibition for various dangerous driving defects that required immediate rectification. Those included a tyre on a twinned wheel axel with zero PSI, one tyre being defective and even one vehicle’s structure being corroded and detached underneath.

Sgt Victoria Bramley said: “The defects found during this operation can put both the driver and others on the road at serious risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police carried out an operation in Burnley with the DVSA

“This action alongside our partner serves as reminder about the risks associated with vehicles and ensuring they are fit for driving. Every driver has a responsibility to check their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before a journey.

“There is guidance available on GOV.uk for those who may not know what they need to be looking out for when checking their vehicles.”