Burnley Police and DVSA work together during road safety enforcement operation
Officers stopped and checked a number of vehicles during the operation. Five of those checked were issued an immediate prohibition for various dangerous driving defects that required immediate rectification. Those included a tyre on a twinned wheel axel with zero PSI, one tyre being defective and even one vehicle’s structure being corroded and detached underneath.
Sgt Victoria Bramley said: “The defects found during this operation can put both the driver and others on the road at serious risk.
“This action alongside our partner serves as reminder about the risks associated with vehicles and ensuring they are fit for driving. Every driver has a responsibility to check their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before a journey.
“There is guidance available on GOV.uk for those who may not know what they need to be looking out for when checking their vehicles.”