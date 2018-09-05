Burnley paperboy booted car door during row over money

A 23-year-old paperboy repeatedly kicked the passenger side of a car, causing £500 damage, in a row over money, Burnley magistrates heard.

Richard Lee had knocked on the window and asked for cash when the driver, who had parked on Croft Street, in the town, was leaving for home after work.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said the driver refused to give the defendant any money. Lee went away, returned and kicked the vehicle a number of times.

When Lee was spoken to by police, he admitted what he had done and said he was very sorry and would pay for the damage.

Mrs Yates said the defendant was given a caution over the incident, on condition he pay the victim £500, but he hadn't done.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said Lee seemed to be " somewhat immature," for his years.

The defendant, a £50-a-week paperboy, couldn't afford to pay the compensation within the three months given. He couldn't raise the money.

The solicitor continued: "He thought the person he was speaking to was a taxi driver. He was trying to get home. The gentleman refused, saying he wasn't a taxi driver and an argument ensued."

Lee, of Kingsbury Place, Burnley, admitted damage, last December 18th. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.