Burnley paedophile jailed for series of ‘horrific’ sexual crimes against two children

A Burnley paedophile has been sentenced to a total of 17 years behind bars, plus four years on extended licence, for a series of horrific sexual crimes against two children.

Simon Richards (50) pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court, to 11 charges, including multiple counts of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, and making and distributing indecent images of a child between September, 2016, and April 2019, and between April and June 2023.

Richards’ partner, Natalie Rabie, (46) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced to 20 months in prison. The pair previously resided in Surrey, where the offences took place, but their most recent address was in Burnley.

Richards and Rabie were first arrested in June 2023 after the mother of one of the victims discovered sexual communications between Richards and the child, including the sharing of indecent imagery. During police interviews, Richards replied ‘no comment’ throughout but pleaded guilty at subsequent court hearings. A thorough investigation undertaken by Surrey Police’s Child Abuse Team uncovered the extent of Richards’ offending.

For the offences of rape and attempted rape against one victim he received a total of nine years in prison. For offences against the second victim including rape and sexual assault, and for the distribution of indecent images he received a further eight years. His sentences will be served consecutively.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge deemed Richards as ‘dangerous’ and he will be added to the Registered Sex Offenders list for life. Both Richards and Rabie will be handed Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and indefinite Restraining Orders, preventing them from any contact with the victims for the rest of their lives.

Investigating Officer Harriet Francos said: “The bravery of the children involved in this investigation has been incredible. Their support for this case alongside that of key witnesses has been vital in putting these predators behind bars. Richards in particular, groomed these young people and poses a serious risk to children. It is a relief that he is now in prison and will have very strict conditions on him for the rest of his life.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse, to come forward and report it to us in the knowledge that you will be listened to, believed and supported.”

Richards was convicted of the following offences: Rape of a child under the age of 16 – one count. Engaging in sexual activity with a child under 16 – one count. Sexual assault by penetration on a female – one count. Sexual assault, no penetration on a female - one count.

Conspiracy to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity – one count. Making an indecent image (Category A and Category C) – two counts. Distributing an indecent image (Category A) – one count . Rape of a child under the age of 13 (oral) – one count. Rape of a child under the age of 13 (anal) – one count. Attempted rape of a child under the age of 13 – one count.

Rabie was convicted of the following offence: Conspiracy to incite a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity – one count.