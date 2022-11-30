Burnley officers put two intruders in cells after police dog catches them breaking into property
Burnley officers put two people in cells with the help of a police dog after catching them breaking into a property.
By Laura Longworth
5 minutes ago
The Team 5 Response received a report of intruders breaking into a premises in the town centre in the early hours of this morning.
Officers quickly responded with the help of their dog handler and PD Bodie.
After hearing the intruders still inside, PD Bodie entered and found them. They are now residing in the cells.