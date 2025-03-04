The Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, and partners, have carried out a week of activity, tackling issues raised to them by residents.

At the beginning of the week officers attended St James Lanehead Primary School to deliver an input to the Reception class about who the police are and what they do. The children had the opportunity to dress up in police uniform, sit in a police carrier and even received a shout out from the control room.

Officers visited another local primary school during school pick-up and drop off times. This is following concerns raised by the local community about the safety of children and illegal parking taking place. During the visit officers issued two tickets to those drivers who had parked illegally.

Neighbourhood officers also delivered a presentation on crime and consequences at another local primary school, where police said the children were very engaged and asked a lot of good questions.

Burnley Neighbourhood Team speaking to children at St James' Lanehead Primary School

On the same day, Neighbourhood officers were joined by the ASB officer from Burnley Borough Council for a walk around addressing Public Space Protection Order breaches in the area.

Community meetings were held with Burnley New Neighbours and officers learnt about the City of Sanctuary UK whose goal is for everyone, no matter who they are, where they’ve come from, or what they’ve gone through, to feel safe, welcome and accepted.

On Thursday February 27th, officers joined emergency service colleagues at an event hosted by the North West Ambulance Service where the public came and learnt about policing and discussed their community concerns.

City of Sanctuary in Burnley

Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Matt Plummer, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to carry out activity around community concerns raised to us.

“We are committed to engaging with our communities and would encourage people to keep reporting issues to us by taking our Lancashire Talking survey. They can also sign up to In The Know to receive updates about your area.”

To fill out our Lancashire Talking survey please visit stayintheknow.co.uk. You can also sign up to In The Know to receive regular updates about what is happening in your area https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp